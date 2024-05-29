OpenAI Forms Safety Team to Train New GPT Model

OpenAI has recently announced that it has started training its next frontier AI model. Although the company has not confirmed whether it will be GPT 5, OpenAI did say that this model will bring them one step closer to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), which is still over 5 years away, as per CEO Sam Altman.

Now the AI startup has formed a new “Safety and Security Committee” which will be in charge of risk management for its projects and operations. This not only comes after the new AI model announcement but also after the company had a terrible two weeks over leaked internal documents exposing hostile company policies against employees.

In the AI world, the term “frontier model” is used to describe a new AI system meant to explore new possibilities beyond what we can currently do. AGI is a theoretical AI system that can do things like humans, even tasks it hasn’t been trained for, unlike narrow AI, which is trained for specific jobs.

At the same time, the recently formed Safety and Security Committee, headed by OpenAI directors Bret Taylor as chair, Adam D’Angelo, Nicole Seligman, and Sam Altman as CEO, will advise the entire company board of directors regarding AI safety.

In this instance, the term “safety,” is not just about preventing AI from going out of control and dominating the world. It also involves a wider range of “processes and safeguards” outlined by the company in a safety update on May 21. These include alignment research, safeguarding children, maintaining election integrity, evaluating societal effects, and enforcing security measures.