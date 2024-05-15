Google Search’s AI Overviews Get Several Upgrades, Expands to More Users

Google’s Search Generative Experience experiment has advanced to a stage where its AI Overviews feature is transitioning from a trial phase to full availability for users across the United States.

Previously tested as an experimental feature, AI Overviews is now being deployed to all Google Search users in the US, with plans to expand to other countries in the future. As the name says, it gives users a quick summary of their Google search query to provide information at a glance. This was already available to many on Chrome, but now it has the AI label next to it, so we are hoping to see improvements.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4InWsd-J6g

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/s4InWsd-J6g?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/s4InWsd-J6g?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/s4InWsd-J6g





AI Overviews is getting additional options such as the ability to break down a topic further or simplify the language used. This will be limited to Search Labs for American users for now.

ALSO READ Google Gemini Gets Upgrades Shortly After GPT-4o Announcement

Users can ask Google Search more complicated questions now such as “Find the best yoga or pilates studios in Boston and show me details on their intro offers, and walking time from Beacon Hill”, which is another feature that will be limited to Search Labs, for now.

Google has rolled out new features in Search that enhance planning capabilities. For example, if a user requests to “create a 3-day meal plan for a group that’s easy to prepare,” they’ll receive a variety of recipe suggestions sourced from across the web as a starting point. Users can customize these meal plans by requesting changes, and then export the final plan to Docs or Gmail.

ALSO READ Apple iOS 18 to Bring ChatGPT’s Features Following Deal With OpenAI

The functionality extends to trip planning as well. Later this year, Google plans to introduce further customization options and expand the categories to include planning for parties, date nights, and workouts.

Thanks to its multimodal capabilities, Google Search with AI will work with videos too. This means you can upload a video to Google Search and ask questions and AI Overviews will provide relevant answers.

Most of these features are limited to Search Labs in the US for now but should become available to more regions soon.