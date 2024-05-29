Planning Ministry Demands Over Rs. 2.4 Trillion For PSDP Projects in New Budget

The Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) will convene on May 31 (Friday) to approve the annual macroeconomic plan and development program. The Ministry of Planning has prepared two proposals for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), prominent sources told ProPakistani.

The Planning Ministry has sought an aggregate funding demand of Rs. 2,441 billion for 1,370 development projects. The first proposal seeks Rs. 1,172 billion for 248 projects, while the second proposal has earmarked Rs. 1,500 billion for 628 projects.

ALSO READ Pakistan Records Rs. 197 Billion Primary Deficit in Q3 FY24

Sources said priority will be given to completing 80 percent of the pending projects, with resources allocated accordingly. There is also a proposal to allocate Rs. 71 billion for new development projects and Rs. 328 billion for ongoing projects. An estimated Rs. 200 billion is expected to come from public-private partnerships.

There is a plan to spend Rs. 769 billion on foreign-funded projects. Here’s the full list of PSDP proposals and the required funds in the upcoming budget:

Category Total Demand Proposal-I Proposal-II # Amount (PKR/Billion) # Amount (PKR/Billion) # Amount (PKR/Billion) Foreign-Aided 74 500 83 769 83 769 Core 261 934 8 137 8 137 Near Completion 218 133 136 87 136 87 Other on-going 379 339 – – 380 328 New 434 324 17 71 17 71 Blocks 4 211 4 108 4 108 Total 1370 2441 248 1172 628 1500

ALSO READ Govt Sees Inflation Slowing Down to 12.5-13.5% in June

The Ministry of Finance will allocate the development budget based on the country’s financial capacity. The proposal includes setting the GDP growth target at 3.7 percent for the next financial year and an inflation target of 11.8 percent.

The APCC will also approve the National Development Outlay during the meeting, sources added.