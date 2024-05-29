UDL International to Expand Business Portfolio by Venturing into Trading

UDL International Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has approved the company’s entry into trading in all types of products legally permissible, including but not limited to skincare, commodities, packaged food, etc. either procured locally or imported with the aim of diversifying and expanding the company’s business portfolio.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that the Board has also approved a feasibility study on entering the fast-food business and has resolved to proceed with the project.

The management has been authorized to take all necessary steps and obtain requisite approvals to expeditiously bring the project to fruition. We believe these initiatives will contribute significantly to the company’s growth and profitability, it added.

The stock filing also highlighted that since the technical listing of UDL International Limited is under process post-merger of First UDL Modaraba with and into UDL International Limited, it has used the portal of First UDL Modaraba to disseminate the information to the shareholders.