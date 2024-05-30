SBP Reserves Fall by $63 Million But Still Above $9 Billion Level

By ProPK Staff | Published May 30, 2024 | 7:44 pm

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $63 million on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On May 24, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $9.094 billion, down $63 million compared to $9.157 billion on May 17.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14.315 billion, down $270 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.222 billion, registering a decrease of $207 million during the week.

ProPK Staff

lens

perspective

