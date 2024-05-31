Qatar Airways has reclaimed the top spot as the world’s best airline, dethroning Air New Zealand, according to the Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com.

Its Airline Excellence Awards evaluate carriers based on 12 factors such as safety, product rating, fleet age, profitability, serious incidents, innovation, forward fleet orders, and passenger reviews from various sources.

A panel of five editors, led by AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas, brings together more than a century of industry experience.

Singapore Airlines secured the Best First Class award, Qatar Airways earned Best Business Class, Emirates took home Best Premium Economy, and Air New Zealand was honored with Best Economy Class.

Qatar Airways won Best Catering, Virgin Australia was recognized for having the best Cabin Crew, and Qantas triumphed with its Lounges.

For long-haul travel, AirlineRatings.com presents excellence awards based on regions. Qatar Airways was the top choice for the Middle East.

In North Asia, Korean Air took the lead, while Cathay Pacific Airways excelled in Southeast Asia. Air New Zealand stood out in the Australia-Pacific region. For Europe, Air France was the leading airline, and Turkish Airlines dominated southern Europe.

Air Canada was the top pick for North America, and Latam emerged as the winner in South America.

AirlineRatings.com’s Top 25 Premium Airlines 2024:

1. Qatar Airways

2. Korean Air

3. Cathay Pacific Airways

4. Air New Zealand

5. Emirates

6. Air France/KLM

7. All Nippon Airways

8. Etihad Airways

9. Qantas

10. Virgin Australia/Atlantic

11. Vietnam Airlines

12. Singapore Airlines

13. EVA Air

14. TAP Portugal

15. JAL

16. Finnair

17. Hawaiian

18. Alaska Airlines

19. Lufthansa / Swiss

20. Turkish Airlines

21. IGA Group (British Airways & Iberia)

22. Air Canada

23. Delta Air Lines

24. United Airlines

25. American Airlines

AirlineRatings.com’s Top 25 Low-Cost Airlines 2024:

In alphabetical order:

• AirAsia Group

• Air Baltic

• Air Canada Rouge

• Cebu Pacific

• EasyJet

• Eurowings

• FlyDubai

• FlyNAS

• GOL

• JetBlue

• Jet2

• Jetstar Group

• Jeju Air

• Norwegian

• Peach

• Ryanair

• Scoot

• SpiceJet

• Sun Country Airlines

• Southwest Airlines

• Transavia

• Vietjet

• Volotea

• Vueling

• WizzAir