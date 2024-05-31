Pakistan, Kuwait Agree to $25 Million Loan For Mohmand Dam

Pakistan and Kuwait have agreed to sign a loan agreement of $25 million on 3rd June 2024 for the Mohmand Dam, with assurances of support from the Kuwait Fund for engaging the Arab Coordination Group in financing the Diamer Bhasha Dam.

Further, the Fund expressed its willingness to consider the financing request from the Government of Pakistan for the Kachhi Canal project.

ALSO READ Controversy as Punjab Hospitals to Use USA Approved Expensive Surgical Items

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the 5th Session of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) convened from 28th to 30th May 2024 in Kuwait, marking a significant stride in strengthening the ties between the two nations.

Chaired by Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Privatization, and Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister for Commerce & Industry of the State of Kuwait, the session underscored a shared commitment to enhance collaboration across various sectors. A high-level delegation from Pakistan, representing key Ministries including Economic Affairs, Foreign Affairs, commerce, overseas Pakistanis & HRD, Interior, Board of Investment, Petroleum Division, and SIFC, engaged in fruitful discussions aimed at fostering mutual prosperity.

Ziad Abdullah Al-Najem, under-secretary of the Ministry of Trade & Industry, extended a warm welcome to Pakistan’s delegation, highlighting the pivotal role of the session in advancing bilateral relations. Abdul Aleem Khan, Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization, and Communication, Pakistan, expressed contentment regarding the convening of the 5th Session of the Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission and highlighted the focal points of bilateral discussions.

Khan underscored the significance of private sector engagement in strengthening economic ties and urged Kuwait to streamline visa procedures for Pakistanis, a crucial step in advancing economic partnership and facilitating meaningful interaction, given Pakistan’s abundant pool of skilled professionals in diverse fields. He extended an invitation to Kuwaiti investors to leverage Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council and identified key sectors ripe for investment.

He commended the positive outcomes, including the establishment of Joint Working Groups and the successful conclusion of Memoranda in the fields of Industry, Engineering, and News Exchange. He further conveyed appreciation to the Kuwaiti counterparts for their hospitality and to the experts for their dedication in advancing mutual interests.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and head of the delegation at technical level, emphasized the potential of the JMC in augmenting trade and fostering cooperation in education, science, and culture, laying the groundwork for a robust partnership. Dr. Niaz also lauded Kuwait’s investment in Pakistan’s strategic sectors, expressing optimism for mutual economic and cultural benefits.

The deliberations during the session encompassed a wide spectrum of sectors including Commerce and Trade, Food Security & Livestock, Maritime & Ports, Industries & Production, Investment, Energy, Oil & Natural Resources, Overseas Employment, Visa, Higher Education, Science & Technology, Banking & Finance, Taxation, Arts and Culture, Sports & Tourism, Health, Information & Broadcasting and Development Cooperation.

The key outcomes of the session included the agreement to sign a loan agreement of US$ 25 million on 3rd June 2024 for the Mohmand Dam, with assurances of support from the Kuwait Fund for engaging the Arab Coordination Group in financing the Diamer Bhasha Dam. Additionally, the Fund expressed its willingness to consider the financing request from the Government of Pakistan for the Kachhi Canal project.

ALSO READ FPCCI Urges Govt to Utilize Cheaper Electricity Being Produced by Wind Power Projects

During the JMC proceedings, significant strides were made with the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements in the fields, such as Industrial cooperation, Engineering Councils, and News Exchange. Additionally, consensus was reached to formalize MoUs for collaboration in Agriculture, Maritime & Ports, Avoidance of Double Taxation, Quality & Safety Standards and high Education Commission. Both sides also agreed to establish Joint Working Groups (JWGs) to address matters pertaining to Trade & Investment as well as Visa & Consular Affairs.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed gratitude to Kuwait for hosting the 5th Session of the Pakistan-Kuwait JMC, acknowledging the diligent efforts of experts from both nations. He looked forward to the 6th Session of the JMC in Islamabad, anticipating significant progress in all areas of mutual interest. Omar Saud Al-Omar reiterated Kuwait’s unwavering commitment to implementing the discussed measures, reaffirming the mutual determination to foster a dynamic partnership between Pakistan and Kuwait.