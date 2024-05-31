FPCCI Urges Govt to Utilize Cheaper Electricity Being Produced by Wind Power Projects

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh has urged the government to prioritize immediate and complete offtake of power from existing and operational wind power projects that are producing electricity at a cost of Rs. 14.5 per unit.

Sheikh said that this aligns with both the Renewable Energy Policy 2006 – pursuant to which local and foreign investment had taken place – and the existing energy purchase agreements (PPAs).

FPCCI SVP Saquib Fayyaz Magoon said that recently K-Electric has showcased its efforts to achieve a 30 percent share of renewable energy generation in its mix by 2030. Authorities should take some steps to dispatch electricity from the 12 wind power projects to the KE network since transmission infrastructure is available between NTDC’s Jhimpirt-II Grid Station to KE’s KDA transmission infrastructure.

He said this will prevent the wastage of cheap electricity and utilization of this electricity will give a sigh of relief to the common public.

FPCCI VP and Chairman APTMA Asif Inam also voiced serious concerns that amidst the sweltering heat of summer, the general public is grappling with frequent load-shedding, causing immense discomfort and disruption to daily life.

Paradoxically, the government is imposing generation curtailments on wind power plants that are producing electricity at a cost of Rs. 14.5 per unit. This practice has raised concerns and sparked debates about the inefficiency and mismanagement in the energy sector especially when clean and affordable energy resources are being underutilized.

Such actions not only undermine the potential of renewable energy but also exacerbate the challenges faced by citizens during peak summer months, he added.

Inam further said that NTDC failed to evacuate the cheaper electricity generated by wind power projects in Jhimpir Sindh through the HVDC Matiari-Lahore transmission line to the load center of Punjab owing to which it is getting electricity from power plants in Punjab at higher tariffs.