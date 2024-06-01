Double the Reward – Nayatel Customers Now Get Rs. 2,000 for Every Referral Signup

Nayatel, a leading internet service provider in Pakistan, has doubled the reward for its Referral Program. Existing Nayatel customers can now earn a Rs. 2,000 discount on their monthly bill for every referral who signs up for a new connection.

Previously, Nayatel offered a Rs. 1,000 discount for each referral. Now that it’s doubled in value, you can save more on your bill, and help a friend get a better connection at the same time.

Referring a new customer is quite simple. All you have to do is share your referred friend’s contact details, along with your User ID/NTL number, and share it with the Nayatel sales team through phone, email, or social media. Once the new customer signs up and activates their Nayatel account, you will receive a Rs. 2,000 discount which will automatically be applied to your next monthly bill.

Time to gather your family, friends, co-workers, and anyone looking for a new internet connection, and tell them about Nayatel! Remember, you can refer up to 3 new customers every month; make sure you make the most of it!