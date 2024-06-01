HMD Global to Release Mid-Range Phone Next Month

A recent report from HMD’s headquarters in Finland reveals that the company’s upcoming self-branded smartphone will be dubbed “Skyline”. Scheduled for a July launch, the Skyline is anticipated to hit shelves at a Finnish retailer by July 10th.

Notably, this device marks a departure from the usual offerings of both HMD and Nokia brands, boasting a higher-end positioning with an expected retail price of €520. It is slated to come equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage in black color, featuring the anticipated dual-SIM support. Its model number is identified as TA-1688.

Although no further specifics have emerged in this latest leak, there’s a strong indication that this could indeed be the device previously referred to under the codename Tomcat. If this holds, the Skyline is poised to feature a 1080p OLED touchscreen boasting a rapid 120 Hz refresh rate, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

The main camera system will consist of a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP macro shooter. The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout should be a 32MP snapper. It will have IP67 water resistance, Android 14, and a 4,900 mAh battery with 33W wired charging.

HMD “Nighthawk”

How come all the cool names are only internal codenames? Anyway, HMD Nighthawk is another device coming up soon, but this is going to be an entry-level offering with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Despite being a budget-oriented phone, it will have an OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It is rumored to be priced under the €300 mark.

The base memory configuration will offer 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, but users will also have the option to go for 256 GB storage. It will have a 108MP main camera on the back and only one additional camera alongside it. The selfie shooter should be a 32MP snapper, but the battery size is bigger than Skyline at 5,000 mAh. It will run on Android 14.

There is no word on its launch date yet.