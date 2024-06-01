IMF Representative Calls on IT Minister Shaza Fatima 

Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan Ms. Esther Perez Ruiz called on the Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Friday.

Detailed views were exchanged on the digitalization process in Pakistan and the IT and Telecommunication sector.

While talking to the IMF Representative, Shaza Fatima said that steps are on for digital transformation in the country. Connectivity, fiberization, and availability of digital devices are the foundation of digitalization, she said.

The Minister of State for IT said that the government was committed to transforming Pakistan into a digital economy under the National Digitalization Plan. Digitalization of health, education, and agriculture sectors is pivotal for uplifting the country.

Shaza Fatima said the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential as it is full of opportunities.

She noted that IT exports in Pakistan were increasing. Under the vision of the Prime Minister, the private sector is being fully facilitated, she maintained. Shaza Fatima said the Ministry of IT was working alongside the IT and Telecom industry.