IMF Representative Calls on IT Minister Shaza Fatima 

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 1, 2024 | 2:23 pm

Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan Ms. Esther Perez Ruiz called on the Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja here on Friday.

Detailed views were exchanged on the digitalization process in Pakistan and the IT and Telecommunication sector.

While talking to the IMF Representative, Shaza Fatima said that steps are on for digital transformation in the country. Connectivity, fiberization, and availability of digital devices are the foundation of digitalization, she said.

ALSO READ

The Minister of State for IT said that the government was committed to transforming Pakistan into a digital economy under the National Digitalization Plan. Digitalization of health, education, and agriculture sectors is pivotal for uplifting the country.

Shaza Fatima said the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential as it is full of opportunities.

ALSO READ

She noted that IT exports in Pakistan were increasing. Under the vision of the Prime Minister, the private sector is being fully facilitated, she maintained. Shaza Fatima said the Ministry of IT was working alongside the IT and Telecom industry.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>