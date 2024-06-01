Punjab Proposes Major Hike in Stamp Duties

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 1, 2024 | 11:56 pm

The Board of Revenue Punjab has submitted a proposal to the government recommending an increase in stamp duties by 2 to 10 times, according to a report by ARY News on Friday.

Details suggest that the Punjab government is expected to generate Rs4.21 billion annually from this increase in stamp duties. The revenue department has suggested raising the rate for a Rs100 affidavit to Rs300 and increasing the stamp duty for the sale of immovable property from Rs1,200 to Rs3,000.

Additionally, the stamp duty for agreements valued up to Rs500,000 is proposed to be increased from Rs300 to Rs1,200.

ALSO READ

Last August, the Punjab government raised the stamp duty by up to 10 percent, adding an additional financial burden on the public.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>