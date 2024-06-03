Arcana and Jazz Collaborate to Advance Compute Expansion Project

Arcana, a distinguished provider of pioneering IT solutions, has collaborated with Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, to provide cutting-edge hardware solutions for the ‘Compute Expansion Project’.

The signing ceremony was attended by top officials from Arcana, H3C, and Jazz, including Amin ul Hafeez – CEO Arcana, Usman Qureshi – Head of Sourcing & Supply Chain Management at Jazz, Brigadier Khalid Butt – Deputy Country Manager at H3C, and other key members of the organizations.

Through this collaboration, Jazz aims to address the growing infrastructure needs and bolster the support for critical and advanced applications across Jazz, JazzCash, and Tamasha platforms.

Jazz recognized the need for a modernized infrastructure to support its fast-growing digital platforms, seeking a solution that would effectively align with its evolving needs.

Arcana’s proposal, integrating advanced H3C servers, emerged as a fitting solution, helping Jazz augment its management capabilities, scalability, flexibility, and speed to market, while also future-proofing its digital operations.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Jazz on this transformative journey,” said Amin ul Hafeez, CEO of Arcana. He added: “By delivering a tailored solution that aligns with Jazz’s vision for digital excellence, we are confident that our collaboration will drive significant value for their organization and customers.”

Also sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Usman Qureshi – Head of Sourcing & Supply Chain Management at Jazz, stated: “Our partnership with Arcana is an important development as it helps us further expand the reach and impact of our digital platforms. With Arcana’s expertise and our shared commitment to innovation, we are poised to elevate our digital infrastructure and enhance the experiences of our valued customers.”