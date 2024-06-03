European Union Announces Decision on Restoration of PIA Flight

Jun 3, 2024

Restrictions will remain in full effect on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other Pakistani airlines in the European Union (EU) after safety concerns were identified in recent evaluations.

The EU Air Safety Committee in its latest evaluation decided that the current ban on air carriers certified by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) will remain active.

An on-site review conducted from November 27 to 30, 2023, scrutinized the PCAA’s safety oversight and found significant issues. The PCAA then presented a corrective action plan on May 6, 2024, in response to these findings, outlining measures to address the deficiencies. This plan was discussed during a May hearing with the EU safety committee.

The EU Air Safety Committee preferred to monitor Pakistan’s safety situation and regular technical meetings in Brussels including progress reports from the PCAA. The committee said it would summon the PCAA to future hearings if needed.

The EU committee concluded in its report that there are no grounds to amend the list of Pakistani air carriers banned from operating within the region. The report urged EU member states to continue prioritizing inspections of Pakistani aircraft for international safety standards.

The aviation industry views the EU’s decision as a setback for PIA’s operations in Europe.

