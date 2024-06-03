Govt. Crackdowns on Obscene Content in Theatre Plays

In a move to curb obscenity and nudity in stage plays, the Punjab government has enacted the “Punjab Theatrical Performance Ordinance 2023,” effectively replacing the 150-year-old Dramatic Performance Act of 1876. This new legislation aims to regulate and monitor theatrical performances more stringently across the province.

As part of this initiative, the administrative control of all theatre halls, including those in Lahore, has been transferred from the Home Department to the Information and Culture Department. The Punjab Arts Council (PCA), under the Information and Culture Department, will now oversee all activities related to theatrical performances.

The new ordinance is a response to previous efforts to eliminate obscenity in commercial theatres, which faced numerous legal challenges and loopholes. Last August, during the tenure of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the government sealed over 10 mega commercial theatres in Lahore, Sheikhupura, and Kasur for violating the old Drama Act and promoting obscene content.

The Punjab Theatrical Performance Ordinance 2023 empowers the PCA to oversee all aspects of theatre performances, from script approval to monitoring and disciplinary actions. Previously, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and the Home Department were responsible for monitoring theatre activities and reporting any irregularities. However, by the time actions were taken, performances often concluded, and the involved artists had moved on to other theatres.

Under Section 10 (a) of the Punjab Council of Arts Act, 1975, the PCA is now authorized to advise the government on all policy matters related to artistic and cultural activities. A committee formed by the Council reviewed the old Dramatic Performance Act and suggested amendments to make it a more effective legal tool. With the new ordinance in place, the PCA will develop business rules for commercial theatres, ensuring comprehensive oversight from script to performance.

The artists’ community has welcomed this change, expressing optimism that it will help eradicate obscenity from the stage. Qaiser Sanaullah, Chairman of the Punjab Theatres Producers and Artists Association, was among the first to advocate against obscenity in theatres. He emphasized the importance of producing family-friendly plays and praised the recent performance of the play “Zill-e-Shah” at Tamashil Theatre, which was well-received by families.

Sanaullah hopes that the new Drama Act will restore the lost glory of stage dramas by eliminating obscenity. He believes that this legislation will encourage the production of more family-friendly content, thus revitalising the cultural heritage of Punjab’s theatrical performances.