Finance Minister Assures Korean Companies of Resolving Their Issues

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 5:24 pm

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb had a meeting with the Korean Ambassador and representatives of Korean Companies working in Pakistan at the Finance Division today.

The Korean Ambassador appreciated the government’s economic initiatives and strong bilateral relations between Pakistan and Korea. He emphasized the need to fully exploit the untapped potential for further collaboration. Representatives from Korean companies briefed the minister on their concerns regarding project timelines and operational efficiency.

The minister underscored the significant macroeconomic improvements and noted the positive trend in foreign exchange reserves. He reiterated the commitment of the government to address the challenges faced by Korean companies operating in Pakistan and in this regard urged the relevant authorities to ensure their facilitation for smooth business operations.

The Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA), MD Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), and senior officers from relevant ministries were also present in the meeting.

