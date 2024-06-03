Hajj Pilgrims Will Face Hefty Fines for Losing Nusuk Cards

The Saudi authorities have issued strict instructions to Hajj pilgrims regarding the Nusuk card.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, pilgrims who lose their cards will have to pay a hefty fine of SR 10,000.

The ministry added that misplacing the Nusuk card could pose challenges during Hajj. Previously, Saudi authorities announced a fine of SR 10,000 for anyone, including Saudi citizens, expatriates, and visitors, who entered Makkah without a Hajj permit between Dhul Qada 25 (June 2) and Dhul Hijjah 14 (June 20).

The fines will apply to individuals found without a Hajj permit in various areas, including the holy city of Makkah, the Central Haram Area, the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat, and Muzdalifah, as well as the Haramain train station in Rusayfah, security control centers, pilgrims’ grouping centers, and temporary security control centers.

The ministry also announced an increase in fines for repeat offenders, with penalties potentially reaching up to SR 100,000. Expatriates found violating these regulations will face deportation and may be banned from reentering the Kingdom following legal provisions.