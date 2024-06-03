Ovais Yousuf Appointed CEO of P&G Pakistan

By Press Release | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 3:19 pm

P&G Pakistan today announced the appointment of Ovais Yousuf as its new Chief Executive Officer effective June 1, 2024. Ovais is an experienced business leader who has worked with P&G for close to 16 years in various roles across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Most recently, Ovais was a Commercial Leader, based out of Karachi, overseeing the successful launch of the Baby & Fem Care Startup Project and Fabric Care in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Ovais said: “I’m excited to lead P&G’s business in Pakistan. We have grown manifolds in the last three decades, with brands that millions rely on a daily basis. I also want to express my gratitude to Adil for his outstanding leadership in the last three years. The strategic changes he’s implemented in terms of our direction, structure, and organization have positioned the Company exceptionally well for continued success.”

Ovais Yousuf succeeds Adil Farhat, P&G Pakistan’s former CEO, who will remain with the Company and relocate to Jeddah as Senior Vice President and CEO for Saudi Arabia.

Press Release

