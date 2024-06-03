Pakistani AI Startup Clinches Top Spot at AquaCon Invest Competition

PanaceaLogics, a Pakistani AI-driven software solutions company, has claimed the top spot at the coveted AquaCon Invest competition recently held in Dubai.

The company received the honor for its groundbreaking AI solution in aquaculture, showcasing Pakistan as a leading hub for AI-driven industry innovation.

PanaceaLogics’ award-winning Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)-based solution aids fish farmers in such critical areas as fish biomass estimation, health monitoring and disease prevention, water quality management, and feed optimization.

The vital insights provided by the solution can significantly reduce costs and losses, improve yields, and enhance profitability. This is accomplished through the integration of cameras, sensors, and advanced AI technology.

The AquaCon Invest, organized by the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC), took place earlier this month in Dubai. This prestigious event gathered aquaculture business leaders and innovative companies from Asia and America to discuss advancements and collaboration opportunities in the sector. With over 100 foreign delegates, the event showcased cutting-edge technologies and innovations to enhance global aquaculture practices.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Adeel Pirzada, CEO PanaceaLogics, said: “We are thrilled and honored to win the top prize at the prestigious AquaCon Invest competition for our groundbreaking AI solution in aquaculture. This recognition not only underscores the innovative spirit of PanaceaLogics but also shines a spotlight on Pakistan as a leading hub for AI-driven industry innovation.”

Explaining the system, Adeel informed that the AI system monitors aquaculture life and production, and measures precise fish or shrimp growth and feeding cycles. “The data informs fish farmers about how their production is going by accurately measuring the size of fish, growth, welfare status, and parasite counting,” he added.

Based out of Islamabad, Pakistan, with a presence in Australia, PanaceaLogics is at the forefront of AI development in Pakistan. The company is renowned for deploying sophisticated solutions across various industries, including aquaculture, healthcare, real estate, and automobile sectors.

Harnessing advanced AI technologies, PanaceaLogics drives innovation and enhances operational efficiencies, solidifying its reputation as a leader in AI-driven solutions.