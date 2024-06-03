Tax Officers Are Constantly Monitored by NAB, FTO, and PM Complaint Cell: FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has disclosed that the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and Prime Minister’s Complaint Portal have a constant check on FBR employees to curb corrupt practices among tax officials.

This has been mentioned in a report titled ‘Findings and Recommendations of Committee for Effective Enforcement of section 170A” submitted to the Islamabad High Court.

The FBR further endorsed that there is zero tolerance for employees who are found to be involved in such malpractices and corruption.

According to the report, the FBR fosters a culture of transparency and accountability and encourages complaints against its employees who are involved in illicit malpractices and corruption.

There is zero tolerance for employees who are found to be involved in such malpractices and corruption. Moreover, integrity committees have already been formed at all field formation levels to cater to the complaints of aggrieved taxpayers. Similarly, there are other checks on FBR employees such as the FTO, FIA, NAB, the Prime Minister’s Complaint Portal, representation under Section 7 of the FBR Act,2007, etc. to curb corrupt practices within the FBR and ensure transparency and accountability, the report added.