Federal Minister Romina Alam Lauds Crescent Bahuman Ltd. for Leading Sustainable Textile Revolution

Crescent Bahuman Ltd. proudly welcomed Federal Minister Romina for Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam to its plant, highlighting CBL’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Guided by AVP Treasury and Banking Mr. Ehsan S. Assad, the tour showcased the transformation of barren land into a green hub and the significant leap in solar energy utilization, now contributing over 20% of the plant’s power needs.

Naurin Muzaffar, joining from the USA, along with Dr. Abdul Wahab and Adnan Ahmad emphasized CBL’s pioneering eco-friendly initiatives, including the first biological wastewater treatment plant in Pakistan, established in 1994. This facility has played a crucial role in reducing environmental impact, with a 30%+ reduction in water usage per garment and a significant decrease in water effluent.

Romina Alam praised CBL’s sustainable practices, from innovative fabric technology like “Blue Infinity” and “STAR” to planting 850,000 trees.

The visit underscored the vital role of industry-government collaboration in achieving environmental goals, with Minister Romina expressing her support for CBL’s efforts and future sustainability projects. CBL’s dedication to sustainable development sets a benchmark for the textile industry.