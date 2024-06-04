Price of Gold in Pakistan Rises Slightly

The price of gold in the country increased by Rs. 700 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 700 per tola to Rs. 241,000, while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 600 to Rs. 206,619.

The Sarafa Association once again said that the price of gold has been kept under cost by Rs. 3,000 due to the reduction in purchasing power of the buyers.

On Monday the price of the precious metal remained stable in the country. There was little change in the last week as well, as the price posted a slight increase of Rs. 300 per tola during the week.