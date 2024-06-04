PSX Approves Listing of Two New ABL Money Market Funds

Allied Bank Limited (PSX: ABL) has expanded its money market offerings with two new listings on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, namely the ‘ABL Islamic Money Market Fund’ and ‘ABL Money Market Fund’, two separate notices on the main bourse revealed on Tuesday.

“Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited has approved the formal listing and quotation of the units of ABL Islamic Money Market Fund, an Open-end Mutual Fund on the Exchange w.e.f. Wednesday, June 05, 2024,” one filing stated.

Another filing revealed, “Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited has approved the formal listing and quotation of the units of ABL Money Market Fund, an Open-end Mutual Fund on the Exchange w.e.f. Wednesday, June 05, 2024”.

Allied Bank Limited is a scheduled Bank engaged in commercial banking and related services. The long-term credit rating of the Bank assigned by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) is ‘AAA’. The short-term rating of the Bank is ‘A1+’. Ibrahim Holdings (Private) Limited is the parent company of the Bank and its registered office is in Pakistan.

The Bank is the holding company of ABL Asset Management Company Limited.

At the time of filing, the bank’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 99.43, up 0.94 percent or Rs. 0.93 with a turnover of 50,458 shares on Tuesday.