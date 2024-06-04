PSX Approves Listing of Two New ABL Money Market Funds

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 4, 2024 | 1:06 pm
Allied Bank | Financial Results | ProPakistani

Allied Bank Limited (PSX: ABL) has expanded its money market offerings with two new listings on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, namely the ‘ABL Islamic Money Market Fund’ and ‘ABL Money Market Fund’, two separate notices on the main bourse revealed on Tuesday.

“Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited has approved the formal listing and quotation of the units of ABL Islamic Money Market Fund, an Open-end Mutual Fund on the Exchange w.e.f. Wednesday, June 05, 2024,” one filing stated.

ALSO READ

Another filing revealed, “Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited has approved the formal listing and quotation of the units of ABL Money Market Fund, an Open-end Mutual Fund on the Exchange w.e.f. Wednesday, June 05, 2024”.

Allied Bank Limited is a scheduled Bank engaged in commercial banking and related services. The long-term credit rating of the Bank assigned by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) is ‘AAA’. The short-term rating of the Bank is ‘A1+’. Ibrahim Holdings (Private) Limited is the parent company of the Bank and its registered office is in Pakistan.

The Bank is the holding company of ABL Asset Management Company Limited.

At the time of filing, the bank’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 99.43, up 0.94 percent or Rs. 0.93 with a turnover of 50,458 shares on Tuesday.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>