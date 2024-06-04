UBL Officially Launches Its Currency Exchange Operations

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 4, 2024 | 12:47 pm

United Bank Limited (PSX: UBL) on Monday organized an official launch ceremony of its wholly-owned subsidiary, UBL Currency Exchange (Private) Limited (UBLCEPL), in Karachi.

The launch ceremony was attended by Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad, President & CEO UBL Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, along with other senior team members of SBP and UBL.

ALSO READ

The Board of Directors of UBL in September 2023 approved the establishment of an exchange company with Rs. 1 billion as paid-up capital.

On February 21, 2024, the bank approved an investment of Rs. 1 billion in its currency exchange company to increase its paid-up capital to Rs. 2 billion.

At the time of filing, UBL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 221.69, up 0.05 percent or Rs. 0.12 with a turnover of 402,839 shares on Tuesday.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>