UBL Officially Launches Its Currency Exchange Operations

United Bank Limited (PSX: UBL) on Monday organized an official launch ceremony of its wholly-owned subsidiary, UBL Currency Exchange (Private) Limited (UBLCEPL), in Karachi.

The launch ceremony was attended by Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmad, President & CEO UBL Muhammad Jawaid Iqbal, along with other senior team members of SBP and UBL.

ALSO READ Islamic Banking Industry Assets Touch Rs. 9 Trillion in 2023

The Board of Directors of UBL in September 2023 approved the establishment of an exchange company with Rs. 1 billion as paid-up capital.

On February 21, 2024, the bank approved an investment of Rs. 1 billion in its currency exchange company to increase its paid-up capital to Rs. 2 billion.

At the time of filing, UBL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 221.69, up 0.05 percent or Rs. 0.12 with a turnover of 402,839 shares on Tuesday.