realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63

realme, the fastest-growing smartphone brand globally, is gearing up to launch the realme C63 in Pakistan. The realme C63 is set to be the first smartphone in the realme C series, and in its current price range, to feature a premium vegan leather back cover.

Additionally, the smartphone offers exclusive 45W fast charging, allowing 1 minute of charging for 1 hour of call time, and is packed with innovative AI experiences.

The device also boasts a 50MP main camera, providing clearer details in photos and enabling users to capture stunning shots effortlessly.

The Only Flagship Vegan Leather Design

The realme C63 has been designed with a premium vegan leather back cover, a feature previously reserved for flagship phones. This design not only offers a superior texture but also boasts significant practical benefits.

The vegan leather used in the realme C63 is resistant to scratches and abrasions, ensuring durability and maintaining its premium look over time. The coarse lychee pattern selected for the back shell enhances grip, providing both visual and tactile enjoyment.

Furthermore, the realme C63 includes the only metal lens deco in its price segment, offering greater strength and a refined texture.

45W Fast Charge and 5000mAh Battery with Segment-only TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification

The realme C63 is equipped with the first 45W fast charger in its price segment, capable of charging the phone up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes and providing 1 hour of talk time with only 1 minute of charging.

Additionally, the realme C63 has received the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification, indicating that its charging system has undergone rigorous testing to meet the highest safety standards. Powered by an octa-core architecture chip, the realme C63 delivers exceptional performance and efficiency.

Flagship-Level AI Experience Accessible: Air Gestures, Rainwater Touch, and Mini Capsule 2.0

The realme C63 introduces groundbreaking AI features, such as Air Gestures and Rainwater Smart Touch, previously exclusive to the realme numbers and GT series. These features are designed based on user insights, enabling navigation without touching the screen. Air Gestures allow users to watch videos and answer calls hands-free while eating, exercising, or cooking.

Rainwater Smart Touch ensures smooth usage even in wet conditions. The C63 also includes AI call noise reduction and the highly acclaimed Mini Capsule 2.0 function.