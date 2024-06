Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd (FFC) and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd (FFBL) have both reduced prices of DAP.

In a notice, brokerage house JS Global said that Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd have reduced DAP prices by Rs. 1,800 per bag.

The new prices now stand at Rs. 11,191 per bag and Rs. 11,141 per bag for FFC and FFBL, respectively.

The brokerage house said that it expect a similar revision in Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT) prices as well to match up.