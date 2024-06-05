JazzCash Surpasses 11 Million Active App Users

JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading mobile wallet and digital financial services platform, has surpassed 11 million active app users. This milestone positions it as the largest financial app in Pakistan.

The increasing number of active app users indicates a clear upward trend in users migrating to app-based experiences for their financial transactions.

Overall, JazzCash hosts 44 million registered users across Pakistan, with more than 30% female customers, 300,000 merchants and over 245,000 agents.

Over the past year, the company has demonstrated a solid commitment to digital customer acquisition and engagement. JazzCash has doubled its efforts to enhance security, introduce innovative products, and improve the user experience by retiring outdated app versions.

The growth in app users results from the company’s efforts to improve customer journeys and provide a seamless app experience.

Surpassing 11 million active app users marks a significant milestone for JazzCash, highlighting its rapid growth and the increasing adoption of digital financial services in Pakistan.

With a nationwide footprint, JazzCash is set to continue leading in the digital financial sector through ongoing innovation and a strong focus on customer satisfaction.