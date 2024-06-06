DealCart vs CityMall: Download ‘DealCart’ Now to Join the Ultimate Cricket Battle & Claim Your Shot at the Virtual Throne

In a thrilling twist beyond the cricket pitch, the electrical aura of Pakistan vs India T20i World Cup match has now extended to an online battlefield, courtesy of Pakistan’s DealCart and its Indian counterpart, CityMall.

This innovation brings the excitement of the match into the digital realm where fans could score runs for their country and show their pride in a totally new and interactive way.

Be Part of the Exciting Duel

Brace yourselves! Pakistan and India are about to clash, not just on the cricket pitch, but in a battle for online glory. DealCart, Pakistan’s cheapest grocery app, is going head-to-head with India’s CityMall in an epic online cricket challenge, powered by leading brands such as Olper’s.

The challenge, which is live from June 5th to June 9th, invites cricket fans to download the DealCart app and play to score runs which will eventually contribute to their nation’s final score.

How It Work

Download the DealCart app: Available on Playstore, the app is your gateway to the challenge.

Be part of the challenge: Each run you score adds to Pakistan’s domestic tally.

Make Pakistan win: Help Pakistan dominate the scoreboard and outshine its rivals, India.

A National ‘Call to Action’

This is not just a game; it’s a call to arms for every Pakistani to unite and show their national pride. As the Pakistan vs India T20i match on June 9th approaches, the digital scoreboard will reveal the ultimate champion of the online cricket clash.

While the focus is on the cricket challenge, it’s worth noting that DealCart isn’t just about gaming. Being the cheapest grocery shopping app in Karachi, DealCart offers unbeatable deals on day-to-day essentials with hassle-free delivery right at your doorstep.

However, for now, the spotlight is on this amazing chance to play for your country in a first-of-its-kind live challenge and make your contribution count.

So, are you ready to take the field? Download the DealCart app and take up the challenge to help Pakistan dominate the online scoreboard as well. Together, let’s make this a triumph not just on the field but on the screens too.

Download the DealCart app from Playstore now and make your country proud!