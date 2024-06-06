Govt Forms Cabinet Committee to Ensure Implementation of SIFC Recommendations

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 7:09 pm

The federal government has constituted the Cabinet Committee on Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to ensure the implementation of recommendations within the contours of SIFC.

According to Radio Pakistan, an order has also been issued to this effect. The newly formed committee will submit decisions to the federal cabinet for approval.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be chairman of the committee while the Army Chief, Provincial Chief Ministers, and National Coordinator will attend the committee meetings on special invitation.

The premier has also formed another Cabinet Committee on Immigration, Overseas Employment and Technical Vocational Education and Training.

It will act as a central forum for all government agencies related to overseas employment and technical training and will review policies in this regard.

The committee will also approve the curriculum, monitoring, and evaluation framework for vocational training institutions and will devise plans to combat illegal immigration, human trafficking, and exploitation of skilled workers. It will also develop an action plan to engage with international partners.

ProPK Staff

>