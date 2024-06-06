Pakistan Elected as Non-Permanent Member of UN Security Council

Pakistan has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2025-2026, receiving overwhelming support in the elections held by the UN General Assembly in New York today.

“We are grateful to all members of the UN General Assembly for their confidence in Pakistan and for electing it as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. We are also grateful to the members of the Asia-Pacific Group for endorsing Pakistan’s candidature for the Council,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Elected for the eighth time as a non-permanent member, Pakistan brings to the UN Security Council a rich experience and a strong legacy of contributions towards the maintenance of international peace and security, manifested by its strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter as well as its UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding endeavors across many regions of the world, the statement said.

In its upcoming term, Pakistan will remain committed to pursuing just and peaceful resolution of outstanding and ongoing disputes; opposing the resort to unilateral and illegal use or threat of use of force; combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; supporting effective UN peacekeeping, peace enforcement, and peacebuilding efforts; and contributing effectively towards the resolution of regional and global crises.

Pakistan looks forward to working closely with the other members of the UN Security Council and with the broader UN Membership to uphold the UN Charter and pursue the vision of preventing war and promoting peace; fostering global prosperity and promoting universal respect for human rights.