UBL Extends Record-Breaking Rs. 20 Billion Financing to Engro Fertilizers

United Bank Limited (PSX: UBL) has announced the conclusion of the largest private-sector lending to Engro Fertilizers Limited to the tune of Rs. 20 billion, the bank announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.
“The PKR 20 Billion financing marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two institutions. The signing ceremony was held at the UBL Digital Lab in Karachi,” it said.
UBL is a subsidiary of Bestway (Holdings) Limited which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bestway Group Limited.
At the time of filing, the bank’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 219.4, down 0.27 percent or Rs. 0.59 with a turnover of 603,859 shares on Thursday.