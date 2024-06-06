UBL Extends Record-Breaking Rs. 20 Billion Financing to Engro Fertilizers

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 2:18 pm

United Bank Limited (PSX: UBL) has announced the conclusion of the largest private-sector lending to Engro Fertilizers Limited to the tune of Rs. 20 billion, the bank announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“The PKR 20 Billion financing marks a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two institutions. The signing ceremony was held at the UBL Digital Lab in Karachi,” it said.

ALSO READ

UBL is a subsidiary of Bestway (Holdings) Limited which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bestway Group Limited.

At the time of filing, the bank’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 219.4, down 0.27 percent or Rs. 0.59 with a turnover of 603,859 shares on Thursday.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>