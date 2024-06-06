WAPDA Starts Legal Action Against Housing Societies Using its Name

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has initiated legal proceedings against several cooperative housing societies unlawfully using WAPDA’s name. According to a statement issued on Wednesday, WAPDA is seeking redress through legal forums including the Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies and the FIA to curb this practice.
WAPDA, a statutory body corporate established under the WAPDA Act of 1958, publicly renounces any association, direct or indirect, with any cooperative housing society except WAPDA Town Cooperative Housing Society (Phase I and II) in Lahore, which is authorized to use the WAPDA name. The statement highlights that the unauthorized use of WAPDA’s registered name by other entities constitutes gross misrepresentation.