President Constitutes National Economic Council

President Asif Ali Zardari has constituted the National Economic Council (NEC).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 156 of the Constitution, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is pleased to constitute the National Economic Council,” read a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chairman of the council. The members will include the chief ministers of the provinces of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In addition, four members nominated by the prime minister under Article 156 of the Constitution will include Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Moreover, the four members nominated by the respective chief ministers include Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sindh’s Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, KP’s Advisor to CM on Finance Muzammil Aslam, and Balochistan’s Minister for Planning Zahoor Ahmed Buledi.

Members by special invitation/ co-opt include Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Planning Commission Deputy Chairman, Finance Secretary, Economic Affairs Secretary and Planning Secretary.