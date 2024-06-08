Govt to Introduce Outdoor Gyms in Schools and Colleges

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 8, 2024 | 3:47 pm

The Ministry of Education and Professional Training has developed a comprehensive plan to introduce outdoor gyms in its model schools and colleges to enhance students’ physical fitness and well-being.

According to a ministry official, this initial phase marks the beginning of a broader initiative to foster physical fitness and well-being among students. The plan recognizes the intrinsic connection between maintaining a healthy body and nurturing a sound mind.

 

The ministry intends to expand this network to include even more schools and colleges, providing students with accessible and engaging opportunities to stay active and healthy. This expansion is part of a long-term strategy to integrate regular physical activity into the daily routines of students, promoting a culture of health and fitness across educational institutions.

