“Initiative” Expands Its Footprints in Pakistan

Initiative, the media agency within IPG Mediabrands, has announced its collaboration with IG Square Pakistan (Private) Ltd to launch its office in Pakistan.

A signing ceremony was held in Singapore on 6th November 2023, attended by prominent members from both sides.

IG Square, affiliated with IPG Mediabrands and representing “Universal McCann (UM)” and “Initiative” in Pakistan, is known for delivering innovative and effective media solutions. Within just three years, IG Square has established itself as one of the leading media agencies in the industry. Working with some of the most recognisable brands and managing their media investments, the agency has created a niche for itself based on its triade of Imagine-Growth-Globally.

Partnering with Initiative, which propels business growth for global brands like Nike, Amazon, and LEGO by orchestrating unique consumer experiences and fostering brand fame and customer flow, IG Square aims to further enhance its market presence. Committed to media responsibility, the Initiative promotes diversity, safety, and sustainability, striving to not only enhance the media company but also the entire industry.

The Initiative Pakistan affiliate office will extend the Initiative agency network footprint to 14 different countries across the APAC region, adding to a remit that already includes Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

James Smyllie, President of Initiative APAC commented: “Hot on the heels of launching in New Zealand, we are incredibly excited to announce our second Initiative APAC new market launch this year with our official affiliate partnership with IG Square for Initiative Pakistan. Initiative’s continued expansion into growth markets is testament to the prevailing success of our unique proposition which is steadily building fame and flow for brands right across the Asia-Pacific region.”