PDMA Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Karachi

The Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a warning indicating that Karachi is poised to experience exceptionally high levels of rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season, with forecasts projecting an increase of over 100% in rains between July and August.

This concerning forecast was discussed during a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi.

Concerned citizens have expressed apprehension that the heavy rains could result in significant damage, particularly if proactive measures are not taken to clear the city’s drains. Karachi’s drainage system is strained, with reports indicating that 550 waste drains are clogged, posing a serious risk of flooding.

The PDMA briefed the meeting on the expectation of a more than 100% increase in rainfall during July and August of this year.

Commissioner Naqvi emphasized that preemptive directives have been issued to all relevant institutions to prepare for the anticipated heavy rains. He stated, “If heavy rainfall occurs, the potential for major damage is high due to 550 clogged waste drains throughout the city.”

The PDMA underscored the critical importance of implementing effective measures to clear the drains and ensure proper water drainage. Failure to take these precautions could lead to severe flooding and associated disasters in low-lying areas of Karachi during the monsoon season.

The PDMA’s alert serves as a crucial reminder for both the city’s authorities and residents to take immediate and proactive steps to mitigate the potential impacts of the impending monsoon rains.

Additionally, on Friday, Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah chaired a meeting to assess the preparations for the urban flooding risk in Karachi in light of the forthcoming monsoon rains. Shah emphasized that all relevant institutions were collaborating with the Meteorological Department and PDMA to address the potential challenges posed by stormy rains and flooding in Sindh.

Shah directed the concerned departments to ensure the availability of emergency equipment, machinery, dewatering pumps, and field personnel. He highlighted that due to climate change, the province has been experiencing higher-than-usual levels of rainfall and floods.