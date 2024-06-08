Sindh Prepares for Heavy Rain and Flooding During Monsoon 2024

Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman informed meeting participants that above-average rainfall is expected from July to September. Combined with glacial melt, this could result in 500,000 to 900,000 cusecs of water flowing into the Indus River.

He highlighted that in 2022 Padidan received 1,026% more rainfall than usual, and Larkana experienced 584% above-average rainfall.

Discussing rain emergency measures, he noted that warehouses in Karachi, Jamshoro, and Sukkur were stocked with 300,000 tarpaulins, 1.9 million mosquito nets, and 572 heavy dewatering pumps.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah at the Sindh Secretariat, aimed to review preparations for anticipated heavy rains and flooding from July to September.

Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah instructed all relevant departments to maintain contact with the Meteorological Department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). He directed deputy commissioners to hold District Disaster Management Authority meetings to develop medium and high flood contingency plans.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring the availability of emergency equipment, machinery, dewatering pumps, and staff. Additionally, he ordered the creation of an inventory of all resources, including life jackets, boats, and rescue personnel available in each district.

The chief secretary stressed the need for heightened awareness and preparedness due to climate change, leading to more frequent and severe rains and floods. He warned of the risk of urban flooding in major Sindh cities and instructed the relief department to keep all agencies updated on weather conditions and preparedness measures.

He also emphasized the importance of informing residents of the Indus River’s catchment areas about the situation. The health department was directed to declare an emergency in hospitals and ensure the availability of medicines, particularly for malaria and waterborne diseases.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani highlighted the inclusion of local government representatives in rehabilitation efforts. He announced that relief camps would be set up at the union council level in emergencies and stressed the need to store rations, tents, and other essential supplies in district warehouses to prevent logistical issues.

He assured meeting participants that funds would soon be provided to Wasa in Hyderabad to ensure the cleaning of storm-water drains.

During the meeting, the secretary of irrigation briefed attendees on measures taken to protect the Left Bank Outfall Drain and manage water flow from Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by ministers Saeed Ghani and Mehboob Zaman, senior Board of Revenue member Baqaullah Unar, Local Government Secretary Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Information Secretary Nadeemur Rehman Memon, Rehabilitation Secretary Waseem Shamshad, director general of Rescue 1122 Dr. Abid Shaikh, and representatives from the army, police, and power utilities.

Additionally, all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and assistant commissioners participated via video link.