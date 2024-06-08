Zong 4G Brings Special IDD Saudi Arabia LBC Offer on the Holy Month of Eid-Ul-Adha 2024

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s premier mobile connectivity partner, continues its legacy of bringing the best calling offers for its International Callers on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha – 2024.- IDD Saudi Arabia LBC Offer.

Under this special IDD Saudi Arabia offer, customers from different walks of life may subscribe to the offer at just Rs. 2+Tax Daily and enjoy pulsed-based calling at 0.70/sec.

Bundle Name Type Price (PKR) + Tax Resources Validity Subscription IDD KSA LBC Offer Prepaid Rs. 2+Tax Daily Discounted Rate of 0.70/Sec Daily SUBIDDAP

For activation of this special IDD offer, ZONG 4G subscribers may send SUBIDDAP to 7966

“The offer will assist Pakistanis to stay in touch with their loved ones performing Hajj during 2024 or residing in KSA. Continuing to address the needs of our customers, we will continue to expand our International Dialing portfolio for our clients by offering more innovative products and services,” shared the spokesperson of ZONG 4G.

ZONG’s industry-leading international dialing have allowed Pakistanis to stay in touch with friends and family living abroad. These bundles have been a major help to Pakistani in cross-border communication, especially during Eid-Ul-Adha 2024.