Shafaq’s Promise of Food Safety: Honoring World Food Safety Day

Food Safety is undoubtedly an important concern that directly affects our health, day-to-day activities, and overall quality of life. Keeping this concern in mind, Shafaq cooking oil, a popular name in Pakistan, reflects its commitment through its latest campaign especially dedicated to World Food Safety Day.

With the campaign “Shafaq’s Promise of Food Safety”, the company stresses the importance of staying proactive in food safety, especially in the most unforeseen circumstances that are likely to compromise our food.

This campaign by Shafaq Cooking Oil aligns perfectly with the World Health Organization which has been concerned about the staggering health issues around the globe.

Why WHO Prioritizes Food Safety

The World Health Organization has always prioritized its efforts to prevent global health-related issues that are mostly due to food that is unhygienic and highly contaminated. Food that is not safe to consume contains bacteria, viruses, or substances that result in above 200 diseases including diarrhea and cancer.

According to WHO, contaminated food affects 1 in 10 people every year and tragically more than 400000 people die due to food-related diseases. Children below 5 years bear 40% of the foodborne disease burden, with 125,000 deaths every year. Moreover, these foodborne diseases mostly grow by manifolds in the summer.

Notably, food safety is not just a mere health concern but greatly increases the economic burdens as well. It affects livelihoods, trade, and overall development around the globe. The quality of food is often compromised during the transit period. Countries that understate the importance of food safety don’t really care about hygienic production, and overall packaging while trading. This way the food is not safe for the end users to consume and affects negatively on health. WHO has been prioritizing food safety by sharing guidelines at a global level. This includes:

Improve hygiene levels

keep both raw and cooked food separately

Cook the food thoroughly

Use clean and safe water and raw materials

Moreover, it is recommended to monitor the temperature of equipment, and also keep the sick employees away from interacting with food.

These are “Five keys to safer food”, which were developed to educate safe food handling behaviours to all consumers and food handlers.

Shafaq’s Food Safety Initiatives

Shafaq Cooking Oil understands the importance of food safety and this is why it ensures hygienic production practices and its packaging is as per the WHO’s food safety protocols. Adhering to the WHO’s Codex Alimentarius International Food Standards, Shafaq Cooking Oil enhances the safety and quality of its products.

Moreover, in order to avoid any future uncertainties, Shafaq Foods has also been engaged in educating communities in adopting food safety and hygiene practices. It recommends to cook food at 70-75°C temperature. This range of temperature can easily kill bacteria that can cause food-related health issues, ensuring that the food is safe to consume.

With the “Shafaq’s Promise of Food Safety” campaign Shafaq Cooking Oil has marked its position as a trustworthy oil manufacturing company. By offering quality products as per the WHO’s standards it is contributing greatly to the wellbeing of society.

Additionally, as part of their efforts to improve food safety, Shafaq Cooking Oil is also a proud sponsor of the event in Islamabad: The National Dialogue on World Safety Day. The event is highly anticipated and will take place on June 7, 2024.

The event will bring together experts, policymakers, and the community to discuss strategies to enhance food safety measures nationally.

