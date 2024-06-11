Govt Decides Not to Raise General Sales Tax Rate in New Budget

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 10:55 am

The 1 percent increase in the sales tax rate from 18 to 19 percent would not be done through the upcoming Finance Bill 2024 due to its inflationary impact on the general public.

The rate would likely remain unchanged in the budget (2024-25).

The FBR had suggested a 1 percent increase in the sales tax rate, projecting an additional revenue generation of Rs. 40-50 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25. However, Prime Minister Sharif declined this proposal, citing the potential for immediate inflationary effects on the general public.

ALSO READ

The budget proposal of raising the sales tax rate from 18 to 19 percent was again discussed between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and top government decision-makers. The government has again rejected the proposal and the 18 percent sales tax would continue from the next fiscal year (2024-25).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected this proposal of raising the standard rate of sales tax from 18 to 19 percent.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>