National Assembly Speaker Bans New Recruitments

In a significant move, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has imposed a ban on new recruitments in the National Assembly.

This decision comes as part of an ongoing clean-up operation within the National Assembly Secretariat aimed at addressing irregularities.

The Speaker’s office announced the cancellation of test interviews for several posts, including new assistant directors, which were scheduled for this month.

This suspension of recruitment activities will remain in effect until a thorough investigation into previous illegal recruitments and promotions is concluded.

Sources within the National Assembly Secretariat confirmed that no new hiring will be undertaken during this period.