SC Orders to Shut Down Monal and All Other Restaurants in Margalla Hills

The Supreme Court issued an order on Tuesday to close down all restaurants within Margalla National Park, including Monal.

Dismissing the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) report on Islamabad’s Monal restaurant, the Supreme Court also summoned the Chairman of the Authority to appear in court immediately.

During the hearing of the Monal Restaurant case, Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Qazi Faez Isa noted that the apex court had requested a report on several other restaurants as well.

He mentioned the inclusion of the Sports Club Pak-China Center and Arts Council National Monument in the report, stating that this reflected the honesty of CDA officials.

Justice Isa raised questions about whether the SC building and the CDA office also fell within Margalla National Park, suggesting that if they did, it would be preferable for the Authority to demolish its building.

He remarked that the proliferation of restaurants near Monal was widely known worldwide, except seemingly by the CDA, which appeared clueless.