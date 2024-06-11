Punjab PDMA Warns of Longer Than Usual Heatwave in Punjab

The Provincial Disaster and Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab, on Tuesday, has cautioned that the ongoing heatwave will persist this week, with temperatures anticipated to range between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius.

A spokesperson from PDMA highlighted that the heatwave would particularly affect districts like Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Multan in South Punjab.

Yesterday, temperatures soared to 43 degrees in Attock, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur, Narowal, Kasur, Jhelum, and Toba Tek Singh, while reaching 46 degrees in Okara and 44 degrees in Gujranwala and Lahore, according to PDMA data. Last year, the maximum temperature recorded was 46 degrees.

Safety Guidelines for Punjab

In response to the heatwave, the Director General of PDMA, Irfan Ali Khan, issued directives for the public, in line with the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

“The concerned institutions should remain vigilant,” stated the DGPDMA. “Clean water supply is being ensured in Cholistan districts.”

“Heatwave counters have been established in all hospitals,” he added.

PDMA guidelines have been implemented to guarantee the availability of relevant medicines for heatstroke prevention.

“The provision of water and other necessities for animals should be ensured in cattle markets,” urged the DGPDMA.

“The public is being educated about the hazards of heatwaves through the media,” he continued. “Citizens are urged to take precautionary measures.”

“Special care should be given to children, the elderly, and those who are ill, as they are more vulnerable to the effects of a heatwave,” emphasized Irfan Ali Khan.

“Exertion and outdoor activities in strong sunlight should be avoided,” advised the DGPDMA. “Wearing light-colored cotton clothing is recommended.”

“In emergencies, individuals are encouraged to contact the PDMA Helpline at 1129 or Rescue 1122,” he concluded.