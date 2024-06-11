Two Pakistanis Arrested in Saudi Arabia Over Fake Hajj Permit Scandal

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 11, 2024 | 11:36 pm

Four suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution in Makkah after being arrested for promoting counterfeit Hajj permits and visas on social media, according to the Saudi Press Agency on Thursday.

The arrested individuals include two Saudi citizens and two Pakistani residents. Legal action is underway, and they are now under further investigation by the Public Prosecution.

 

Last month, the General Directorate of Public Security advised citizens to ignore fraudulent advertisements on social media related to Hajj. These ads falsely claim to offer services such as performing Hajj on behalf of others, securing and distributing Adahi (sacrifices), selling Hajj bracelets, and providing transportation. Authorities have warned that severe penalties will be imposed on those engaging in these activities.

ALSO READ

The public is urged to report such violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, or 999 in other parts of the Kingdom.

Rija Sohaib

