Smart Robot Service in Madinah Will Assist Pilgrims

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 10, 2024 | 6:35 pm

A new smart robot service has been launched in Madinah to aid pilgrims visiting the Prophet’s Mosque.

This initiative, developed by the Ministry of Health branch in Madinah province, places the robot in the courtyard adjacent to the mosque.

ALSO READ

The robot’s primary function is to display and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions to ensure the safety and awareness of pilgrims. Impressively, it communicates in over 96 languages.

Furthermore, volunteer and awareness teams from the Health Ministry’s Madinah branch are actively engaged in fieldwork. These teams, comprising 220 male and female volunteers, operate continuously to serve the pilgrims.

They provide health and emergency services at key locations including the Prophet’s Mosque, its access roads, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and Haramain Train Station, as well as mosques in Quba, Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Miqat Dhul-Hulaifah.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) has successfully welcomed 98,500 pilgrims to Madinah and Makkah since the beginning of the pre-Hajj 2024 flight operation on May 9.

ALSO READ

According to Muhammad Umer Butt, spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, 62,500 pilgrims arrived through 236 flights under the government scheme, while over 36,000 arrived under private arrangements.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>