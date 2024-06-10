Smart Robot Service in Madinah Will Assist Pilgrims

A new smart robot service has been launched in Madinah to aid pilgrims visiting the Prophet’s Mosque.

This initiative, developed by the Ministry of Health branch in Madinah province, places the robot in the courtyard adjacent to the mosque.

The robot’s primary function is to display and broadcast educational messages, guidance, and health instructions to ensure the safety and awareness of pilgrims. Impressively, it communicates in over 96 languages.

Furthermore, volunteer and awareness teams from the Health Ministry’s Madinah branch are actively engaged in fieldwork. These teams, comprising 220 male and female volunteers, operate continuously to serve the pilgrims.

They provide health and emergency services at key locations including the Prophet’s Mosque, its access roads, Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, and Haramain Train Station, as well as mosques in Quba, Khandaq, Sayyid Al-Shuhada, and Miqat Dhul-Hulaifah.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) has successfully welcomed 98,500 pilgrims to Madinah and Makkah since the beginning of the pre-Hajj 2024 flight operation on May 9.

According to Muhammad Umer Butt, spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, 62,500 pilgrims arrived through 236 flights under the government scheme, while over 36,000 arrived under private arrangements.