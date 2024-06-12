Budget 2024-25: Federal Revenues and Expenditures in Numbers

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 7:24 pm
The federal government today announced its Rs. 18.6 trillion federal budget for 2024-25, against a total of Rs. 12.97 trillion in expected revenue in taxes.

According to details attained by ProPakistani, the government is set to receive a total of Rs. 12.97 trillion in taxes, while another Rs. 4.84 trillion in non-tax revenues.

According to numbers, total tax and non-tax revenues for the federal government will stand at Rs. 17.82 trillion, out of which Rs. 7.44 trillion will go to provinces; leaving the federal government with a fund of Rs. 10.37 billion for its expenses during 2024-25.

The government is set to cover the budget deficit of Rs. 8.5 trillion through following:

  •  Non-Banking Borrowing: Rs. 2.67 trillion
  •  Net External Receipts: Rs. 666 billion
  •  Bank Borrowing: Rs. 5.14 trillion
  • Privatization of government-owned entities: Rs. 30 billionAs for the expenditures, below are going to be the estimated expenditures for the federal government during fiscal year 2024-25
  •  Interest Payments: Rs. 9.77 trillion
  •  Pensions: Rs. 1.01 trillion
  • Grants to Provinces and Subsidies: Rs. 2.12 trillion
  •  Defense: Rs. 2.12 trillion
  •  Running of the government: Rs. 839 billion
  •  Allocation for emergencies: Rs. 313 billion
  •  Federal PSDP: Rs. 1.4 trillion
  •  Lending: Rs. 274 billion

Jehangir Nasir

