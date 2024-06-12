Budget 2024-25: Federal Revenues and Expenditures in Numbers

The federal government today announced its Rs. 18.6 trillion federal budget for 2024-25, against a total of Rs. 12.97 trillion in expected revenue in taxes.

According to details attained by ProPakistani, the government is set to receive a total of Rs. 12.97 trillion in taxes, while another Rs. 4.84 trillion in non-tax revenues.

According to numbers, total tax and non-tax revenues for the federal government will stand at Rs. 17.82 trillion, out of which Rs. 7.44 trillion will go to provinces; leaving the federal government with a fund of Rs. 10.37 billion for its expenses during 2024-25.

The government is set to cover the budget deficit of Rs. 8.5 trillion through following: