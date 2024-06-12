Faysal Bank Bags ‘Best Digital API’ Award at Pakistan Digital Awards 2024

Faysal Bank Limited’s (FBL) WhatsApp Banking Application has been honored with the ‘Best Digital API’ Award at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2024.

FBL’s WhatsApp Banking offers an industry-leading User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX). It comprises a host of unique banking services revolutionizing the way customers interact with their bank.

FBL’s recognition in this category reflects its constant pursuit of innovation and customer centricity in the space of Shariah-compliant digital solutions.

The Pakistan Digital Awards celebrate excellence in digital innovation and transformation across various sectors, aligning perfectly with FBL’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology, to enhance customer experience.