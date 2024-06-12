FBR Likely to Get Power to Notify Minimum Value of Import Goods for Income Tax Collection

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 12, 2024 | 4:31 pm

The federal government is considering a proposal to empower the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to notify the minimum value of certain import goods for collection of true income tax at the import stage to control under declaration.

According to sources, currently, income tax on imports is collected at 1 percent, 2 percent, 3.5 percent, 5.5 percent, and 6 percent which is adjustable tax for industrial undertakings for items imported for manufacturing and minimum tax for commercial importers.

The proposal was floated as there is under declaration of the value of goods at the import stage which compromises the collection of withholding tax on the actual value of imports.

The revenue impact of the said proposals is likely to be over Rs. 20 billion.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>