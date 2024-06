The federal government has decided to withdraw exemptions given to Ex-FATA/PATA.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced in his budget speech on Wednesday that back in 2018 newly merged districts were given tax exemptions for five years.

The exemptions ended on June 30, 2023, but were extended by one year.

The exemptions will now gradually be ended. However, for residents of newly merged districts, the income tax exemption is proposed to be extended by one year.