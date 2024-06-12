Spotify to Introduce New Subscription With Better Audio Quality

An industry source familiar with the matter has tipped off Reuters that Spotify is on the verge of launching a higher-priced subscription tier. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard whispers of a more expensive plan, but the latest intel suggests it’s nearing fruition.

The new tier is expected to feature HiFi audio streaming (lossless audio streaming) and provide subscribers with enhanced tools for curating playlists and managing their music libraries. The cost is projected to be around $5 higher than current plans, though this could vary by region. This represents a roughly 40% price hike for most markets.

In a recent move to boost its bottom line, Spotify increased its US subscription rates. The single plan saw a $1 rise, while the Duo and Family plans went up by $2 and $3 respectively.

